Grassroots lesson in democracy: Tribals walk 8 km to exercise franchise in TN

NILGIRIS: Around 70 Irula people who live at Vagapanai tribal settlement at Kil Kotagiri block set out early on Friday morning on a arduous eight-kilometre walk through the forest to Kotada to cast their votes, nurturing hopes that the long-pending demands including road to their settlement and a PDS shop would be addressed by the elected representative at least this time.

The people told TNIE that poll officials did not visit the settlement to distribute voting slips, and they came to know details about their polling booths through messages sent by AIADMK cadre, who were the only ones to campaign there. After casting vote, D Jayalalitha (54) told TNIE that around 100 families used to live in the village a decade ago, but 70 of them went away due to lack of road.

“Our village is located inside the forest, eight kilometres from Kotada estate. Even if we need ration items, we have to go there on foot amid the wild animal movement. Even senior citizens go to Kotada to collect their old age pension by walking up and down the forest path,” she lamented.

Most of the residents work in tea estates. “We have been casting votes every time with the hope that our settlement will get road someday,” she added.