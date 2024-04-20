Grassroots lesson in democracy: Tribals walk 8 km to exercise franchise in TN
NILGIRIS: Around 70 Irula people who live at Vagapanai tribal settlement at Kil Kotagiri block set out early on Friday morning on a arduous eight-kilometre walk through the forest to Kotada to cast their votes, nurturing hopes that the long-pending demands including road to their settlement and a PDS shop would be addressed by the elected representative at least this time.
The people told TNIE that poll officials did not visit the settlement to distribute voting slips, and they came to know details about their polling booths through messages sent by AIADMK cadre, who were the only ones to campaign there. After casting vote, D Jayalalitha (54) told TNIE that around 100 families used to live in the village a decade ago, but 70 of them went away due to lack of road.
“Our village is located inside the forest, eight kilometres from Kotada estate. Even if we need ration items, we have to go there on foot amid the wild animal movement. Even senior citizens go to Kotada to collect their old age pension by walking up and down the forest path,” she lamented.
Most of the residents work in tea estates. “We have been casting votes every time with the hope that our settlement will get road someday,” she added.
While talking about children’s education, R Durai, a resident, said, “Due to lack of roads, around 10 children could not be admitted to school, the nearest one being 12 km away. They have to walk eight kilometres and then take a bus to Kengarai to reach the school. Some families relocated from the settlement to the estate area in Kotada in order to enrol children in school.”
The tribals said they had given many petitions to the district administration seeking a road but no action has been taken.
A first-time voter, S Meena in Vagapanai told TNIE, “We can’t even reach the primary health centre at Kengarai easily in case of a medical emergency. We have to walk at least for two hours from here. Additionally, we do not have toilets and electricity.”
Meena added that despite all this, they feel voting is important. “I cast my vote for the first time with the hope that our settlement will get a road facility. Government should meet our important demands,” she requested.
When asked about the lack of facilities here, Kengarai village panchayat president J Murugan said, “I have been submitting petitions to the district collector and chief minister’s cell requesting amenities but am yet to receive a reply.”