Heat wave on polling day; Erode district sizzles at 43ºC

CHENNAI: Heat wave conditions swept several parts of the state, especially north interior districts, on Friday causing great discomfort to enthusiastic voters who turned out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Erode recorded the hottest day this summer with the mercury clocking 43 degrees Celsius, which is 5.2 degrees above normal.

The regional meteorological centre had issued a heat wave warning for north interior districts on polling day and cautioned people to take adequate measures.

Districts that recorded temperatures in excess of 410C were Vellore (41.90C), Karur (41.50C), Trichy (41.30C), Tiruthani (41.20C), Salem (41.2), Dharmapuri (410C) and Madurai (410C). In Chennai, the temperature was between 38-39 degrees Celcius, which was 2-2.7 degrees above normal.

The Met office said the temperature may fall marginally on Saturday, but no big change is anticipated till April 23. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lighting is likely to occur at one or two places over Western Ghats and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu. The dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest of the state, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Humidity is likely to be about 30-50% in the afternoon and 40-75% during the rest of the day over the plains of interior districts; and 50-85% in coastal areas for the next five days, the Met office said.