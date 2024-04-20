Mistaken identity: Two women denied right to vote

CUDDALORE: Officials ticked off wrong names of two women, instead of the duo who cast the vote, leading to two persons not being able to exercise their franchise in Cuddalore.

K Senthamizhselvi (39), encountered difficulties at the polling station in Kadampuliyur near Panruti, when officials mistakenly marked her name instead of another woman with the same name and village. "Due to the negligence of the officials and staff, I have been waiting here for nearly an hour. Till now, I do not know whether I will get a chance to vote," said Senthamizhselvi to TNIE. She was allowed to exercise her right only after the other woman who had voted in her name was called for document verification.

Similarly, Shanthi Palanivel, Deputy President of Kondur panchayat, faced a similar situation. Shanthi protested at the entrance of the polling station with her followers, after her voting rights were initially denied. Police deployed for security of the polling station warned her, and election duty officials assured her of a tendered vote. In spite of the unfairness, she cast her vote.

"Due to political enmity, my name was purposefully marked for another person. I didn't receive a proper response from the officials when I questioned about the person who cast my vote", said Shanthi.