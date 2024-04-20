Over 1,000 voters boycott polls in 3 Krishnagiri villages in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: Around 615 people from Tholluvabetta and 416 from Gullatti villages in Bettamugilalam panchayat of Thalli assembly constituency boycotted the elections.

Bettamugilalam panchayat secretary Jayakumar said, “Efforts of officials to convince the people failed. Both villages in Bettamugilalam panchayat are located amidst forest regions and the people have been demanding a road. A few days ago, Rs 2.81 crore was sanctioned by the forest department and district rural development agency to lay road for 4.1 km from Melur to Gullatti. Though this was communicated to people, the people were not convinced. Revenue department officials, two Block Development Officers of Kelamangalam block, Denkanikottai forest ranger, and Denkanikottai DSP all tried to convince the people to withdraw their protest but they did not yield.” Jayakumar added he himself could not vote because negotiations were on with the people.

Similarly, 1,050 voters boycotted the poll in Karukkanahalli in Veppanahalli assembly constituency demanding construction of flyover near the village on the national highway from Adhiyamankottai in Dharmapuri district to Neralur in Karnataka.

Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai and special DRO Murugesan tried to pacify the villagers, but they remained firm on their stand.

Meanwhile, officials pacified agitated voters in Kadavarahalli village in Melagaraharam panchayat around 5. 10 pm and people started to vote. The village has 485 voters. They had been demanding patta for 100 houses for decades.Around 8. 50 am, after one- and-a-half hour delay, polling started in Thoppadikuppam in Kattagaram in Bargur. Also, EVM glitch was reported in Anumakaundanoor in Bargur near Pochampalli, because of which polling was stopped for around 45 minutes.

District differently abled welfare department arranged vehicles to pick up people from their home to polling station and drop them back. Ten people with disabilities and seven senior citizens benefitted from this service.

NTK cadres attacked

Two NTK cadres R Sathyaraj (25) and M Muniraj (25) of Thatrahalli were allegedly attacked by DMK cadres on Friday evening. One person was allegedly polled a vote impersonating another voter at Thatrahalli Panchayat Union Primary School. This was questioned by the duo, for which over 10 people including DMK cadres allegedly assaulted them. The two lodged a complaint with Bargur DSP.

Bargur assistant returning officer Panneerselvam said he has sought a report from the presiding officer.