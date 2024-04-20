Political parties ferry tribal voters to polling booths in Tamil Nadu
COIMBATORE: Violating election norms as well as road safety laws, members of political parties arranged vehicles for tribal voters in remote areas after election officers allegedly did not arrange transport facility. The voters were taken in a mini-truck to Jammunarrai polling station located in a reserve forest at Kil Kotagiri in Nilgiris district to cast vote.
A voter, K Paramasivam from Thalamokkai village near Kil Kotagiri told TNIE, “Around 225 voters are in the area. Vehicles were not arranged by election officers as the polling booth is located seven kilometres from our settlement in a reserve forest. Meantime, a political party arranged the mini-truck to take us to the booth.”
“A group of women and elderly persons came to the polling booth standing in a mini truck and cast their votes. Party members arranged the transport,” he said.
Not only Thalamokkai people, tribal from settlements of SN Colony, Mellkuppu, Kelkuppu, Attady, etc were also taken in mini- trucks to the polling booth.
According to election department sources, officers had earlier said vehicles would be arranged for tribal people who live in the reserve forest to cast votes. But the arrangement was made in only a few places.
“As per rules, people cannot be transported in mini-trucks or cargo vehicles. Violating the norm, party members took them to the booth by mini-truck risking their lives,” sources added.
Repeated attempts to reach election officers of Nilgiris district to obtain their response on the matter went in vain.