Political parties ferry tribal voters to polling booths in Tamil Nadu

“A group of women and elderly persons came to the polling booth standing in a mini truck and cast their votes. Party members arranged the transport,” he said.

Not only Thalamokkai people, tribal from settlements of SN Colony, Mellkuppu, Kelkuppu, Attady, etc were also taken in mini- trucks to the polling booth.

According to election department sources, officers had earlier said vehicles would be arranged for tribal people who live in the reserve forest to cast votes. But the arrangement was made in only a few places.

“As per rules, people cannot be transported in mini-trucks or cargo vehicles. Violating the norm, party members took them to the booth by mini-truck risking their lives,” sources added.

Repeated attempts to reach election officers of Nilgiris district to obtain their response on the matter went in vain.