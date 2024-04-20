Polling high: Pondicherry registers 78.57% voter turnout

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry witnessed brisk polling, with 78.57 per cent of electors having cast their votes across 30 Assembly segments as reports last came in, even as polling continued beyond 6 pm. The polling percentage was 78.33% for men and 78.78% for women, said Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar.

As of now, this is a decline of around 2.62% over the previous Lok Sabha election (2019) poll percentage of 81.19% in the constituency.

Puducherry Region with 23 Assembly segments registered 79.69%, while Karaikal with five assembly segments registered 75.65%, Mahe and Yanam, one assembly segment each, registered 65.11% and Yanam 76.8% per cent, respectively.

At several places like the Blessed Mother Theresa School in Mudaliarpet, voters started lining up as early as 6.30 am.

Visually impaired 89-year-old Godanthapani, grandfather of AIADMK candidate G Tamizhvendhan, and his wife Krishnaammal (86) cast their vote at the Veerampattinam polling booth. Former Congress MLA, K Pakkiri Ammal (74), chose to stand in line rather than utilising her senior citizen privilege to bypass the queue in a booth in Embalam.