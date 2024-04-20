Polling officer with saffron turban replaced in Madurai

MADURAI: A polling officer, who had donned a saffron turban at a booth in Madurai, was replaced after DMK’s polling agents expressed an issue with the turban’s colour.

The incident happened at a booth in Sethupathi Higher Secondary School, where polling officer III Gunabalan was engaged in election duty. He had donned a saffron turban, which indicates a political party’s colour.

DMK agents Saravanapandi, Mani, and Bala Kamatchi spotted Gunabalan and alerted the polling officials, asking the police to replace him. The DMK cadres said that Gunabalan was indirectly promoting the BJP.

Thus, Gunabalan was replaced. Later, voting resumed. The police said that Gunabalan’s practice of wearing the turban was not based on religious grounds.