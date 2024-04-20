Tamil Nadu: 900 caste Hindu villagers boycott poll over splitting drinking water supply to SCs

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Over 900 people, belonging to caste Hindu community, of Nellaithiruthu village in Tirunelveli constituency boycotted the Lok Sabha election, citing drinking water shortage as a result of a separate pipeline that was laid to provide water to the scheduled caste community in Alavanthakulam village.



Both caste Hindu residents of Nellaithiruthu and SC residents of Alavanthakulam villages were being supplied drinking water from a single pipeline connected to a common public well. While Nellaithiruthu villagers got sufficient water, those in Alavanthankulam did not. A couple of months ago, the officials concerned attempted to lay a separate pipeline to Alavanthankulam. This irked the Nellaithiruthu villagers, who had protested against laying of a separate pipeline. With the support of around 200 police personnel, however, local body officials had successfully laid the pipeline to Alavanthankulam.



