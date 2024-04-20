Tamil Nadu: Delays & tech glitches fail to dim spirit of democracy

CHENNAI: While the polling took place largely without any issues in most places on Friday, there were a few instances of delayed polling due to alleged lack of preparations and VVPAT unit malfunction in North Chennai.

Voting process at booth number 150 at the government high school in MKB Nagar, Vyasarpadi stopped at 11.30 am after one of the voters complained that VVPAT slip showed the Lotus symbol when he didn’t vote for it. Following this, the DMK and AIADMK functionaries staged a dharna.

The returning officer later clarified the VVPAT slip of the previous voter came delayed, resulting in the next voter receiving two slips. The polling resumed at 1 pm and a case was registered against the voter for disrupting the poll process.

Chennai Central NTK candidate Karthikeyan complained that the light in the EVM didn’t blink when voters pressed his party’s symbol at a booth in Pallavan House. Officials resolved this technical fault soon.

Voting began after much delay in a few other polling booths of Virugambakkam and Korukkupettai. “We arrived at 7 am but the polling didn’t begin till 8.45 am,” said an elderly at the booth in Virugambakkam. Officials said this happened as mock polls got delayed here.