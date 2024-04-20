Tamil Nadu: Residents threaten poll boycott over disconnection of water supply to Tiruchy locality

TIRUCHY: Condemning the city corporation for not restoring potable water supply to the locality which was disconnected “two months ago”, a group of residents residing on government land in Pattabiraman Road on Wednesday night installed banners announcing their decision to boycott the general election. With the locality falling under Mayor Mu Anbalagan's ward (Ward 27), he visited the protesting residents on Thursday morning and tried to defuse the situation by ensuring all possible assistance.

The residents, backed by a group of BJP workers who had earlier in the day announced support for them, however, questioned his intentions and said he was intervening only because of the banners they had erected. The mayor then left the spot following which the police along with a team of senior revenue and corporation officials reached the spot. Alexander (35), one of the protesters, said, “There are about 15 families who have been staying on this parcel of government land for over 60 years. All of us have electricity connection, and we regularly pay corporation tax. The corporation, however, disconnected potable water supply about two months ago, claiming that we were not paying water charges. Further we are yet to receive patta. Though we have raised the issues with the corporation over the past two months, they ignored us. Therefore, we have decided to boycott the (Lok Sabha) election.”

Manikandan (22), another resident, said, "Officials visited the area only when we announced the election boycott. We want patta for the land, and the corporation has to take up the matter with the revenue officials and the state government."

Senior corporation officials, however, dismissed the tax payment claims made by the residents. "We disconnected the water supply because they have not paid the tax. What can we do when the residents, along with some BJP workers and outsiders, allege misuse of the government system?" a senior corporation official who attempted to negotiate with the protesting residents told TNIE.

The officials who engaged in peace talks assured the protesters that the issue would be taken up at the next council meeting that is likely to take place in June. As a temporary solution, they also assured that the water supply would be resumed. Following this, the protesters agreed to withdraw their decision to boycott the election. They, however, threatened of protesting again were the council not to take up the matter as promised.