Three elderly voters die at polling stations in Tamil Nadu

SALEM/TIRUTTANI: Three elderly voters who came to polling booths to exercise their franchise on Friday died even as the voting for the Lok Sabha election across the state passed off peacefully. Two of these deaths were reported from Salem and the other from Tiruttani.

The deceased were R Chinnaponnu (77), N Palaniswamy (65) — both of Salem — and K Kanagaraj (70) of Tiruttani.

In the first incident, R Chinnaponnu passed away after she made her way to the primary school at Sentharampatti on a wheelchair to cast her vote after arriving with her son and other family members. She died inside the booth before the EVM after ID verification.

Meanwhile, Palaniswamy died after collapsing while waiting in line at the Old Suramangalam Elementary School on Friday afternoon. Sources say Palaniswamy had arrived with his wife Kamala.

In Tiruttani, Kanagaraj, a resident of Nemili Colony, breathed his last while he came to cast his vote alongside his son, Sridhar, at polling centre 269 in the Tiruttani Assembly segment under the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. Kanagaraj suddenly collapsed during verification. He was swiftly transported to Tiruttani Government Hospital. However, upon examination, the attending doctor declared him deceased. Police have filed a case and further investigation is on.