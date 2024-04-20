Tiruchy sanitation workers hit streets before dawn, then vote in Lok Sabha polls

TIRUCHY: Anticipating the hustle on election day, the corporation's sanitation team hit the city streets at the crack of dawn on Friday. Authorities, however, ensured that polling was not compromised for the workers either as they set aside time for them to cast vote.

The credit goes to the scheduling (with workers taking turns) and strategy followed by the sanitation team, said workers. The team began their first round of cleaning and garbage collection at 4 am and had it wrapped up by 6:30 am.

"Though it is a bit difficult to start cleaning work in various streets at 4 am, majority of the workers reported for duty by that time. The supervisors didn't take any action on workers who came a bit late, they focused on finishing at least one round of street cleaning before 7 am," said Thangarani, a sanitation worker. In many areas, the workers were given a break at 7 am. Since it was election day, several shops were also closed, which reduced the burden of collecting waste from many commercial establishments.