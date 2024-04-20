Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, KanniyaKumari witness peaceful polling

More than 500 voters paid for their boat trips, Kumar said and added that a polling booth at Thatchamalai would be of help. Given the relentless heat, voters thronged booths at 7 am. Voter turnout across booths varied.



For 19-year-old EB Reshma, BFSc student and first-time voter from Erachakulam, the heat failed to scorch her maiden experience as a voter. Snags at EVMs were reported at some polling stations across the district, which caused delays. These were rectified as polling was resumed.



Sources said, a person had attempted to remove a wire of the ancillary unit of EVMs at a booth in South Thamaraikulam police limit. His actions were thwarted and a police compliant filed against him. Polling was peaceful across Kanniyakumari district, said Kanniyakumari SP E Sundaravathanan.

Vilavancode assembly bypoll



Names of the candidates were written in Malayalam along with Tamil language at the entrance of the booths at Kaliyakkavilai, which is located on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. Election officials said as Malayalam voters also lived in the area, names of candidates contesting the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha and Vilavancode assembly by-poll were mentioned in both languages. Of the total 2,37,382 voters in Vilavancode, 1,17,694 are men, 1, 19, 685 women, and three are transpersons. A booth agent said that a snag was reported at an EVM at a booth at Kodayar, but it was rectified.