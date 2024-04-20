TN has long way to go in ensuring accessible elections

CHENNAI: The idea of an accessible and inclusive election still remains elusive as voters with disabilities faced difficulties in accessing polling booths across the city on Friday. Absence of vehicles, poor quality of wheelchairs, and steep ramps were among the common issues faced by voters with disabilities.

However, some polling booths stood out in ensuring accessibility. The corporation high school in Cooks Road in Perambur had a dedicated ramp and accessible wheelchair. Victor (60), a resident of Perambur who has been voting without fail for more than 35 years, reached the booth with the help of a wheelchair on Friday. “I have to exercise my democratic duty. Voting was easier this time with better transportation and a wheelchair,” he said.

However, this is not the case everywhere. In a booth in Sholinganallur, a 70-year-old wheelchair user could not reach the place easily due to accessibility issues. Her son and daughter-in-law helped her to walk into the room. “I started voting only from my 60s. Now, I make sure that I do it without fail in every election. We have to go past a ground filled with sand to reach the polling booth, which is not possible in a wheelchair,” said the elderly woman.

The polling booth at a government high school in Vyasarpadi lacked assured facilities. The temporary ramp erected in front of the booth withered away and voters had to be lifted and supported by officials on duty.

Meanwhile, the polling station at the corporation primary school in Thalankuppam was more accessible as there is a permanent ramp with an appropriate gradient and handrails. “Instead of going for temporary solutions, the election commission should ensure permanent facilities at booths,” said Vaishnavi Jayakumar from the Disability Rights Alliance.

(With inputs from Subashini Vijayakumar)