TN voters boycott polls in 15 places

Even as the state struggled to record a better voter turnout in the Lok Sabha election compared to the previous one in 2019, people in around 15 places across the state boycotted the democratic process as a mark of protest over the authorities not finding a solution to their long-pending demands.

In a few places, voting resumed after officials held talks with the people.

Around 60 Dalit voters in Vengaivayal and more than 500 people in adjacent Eraiyur in Pudukkottai district boycotted the polls in protest over the state government’s failure to identify those who mixed human faeces in the overhead tank that supplied water to the Dalits. While the 60 Dalits voted later in the day after the officials assured speedy justice, the people of Eraiyur did not exercise their franchise.

The people in Ekanapuram in Kancheepuram district, the epicentre of the ongoing protests against the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur, also boycotted the polls.

In Mothakkal village in Tiruvannamalai district, around 500 Dalits boycotted the polls as their long-pending demand for basic amenities have not been fulfilled.

In Avalur in Ranipet district, over 1,200 voters boycotted the polls as the government allegedly has not made efforts to construct an overbridge on the Chennai-Bangalore national highway that will reduce road accidents. Only 10 persons of the total of 1,279 voters cast their votes.