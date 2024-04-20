Tribals in TN's Udumalaipet brave 10km hilly terrain to fulfil democratic duty

‘Drank stream water to quench thirst’

While most families depend on small forest produce for their survival, some of them also grow potatoes and a few vegetables. Most men travel to Udumalaipet town to work as weekly labourers and return to their settlements on Fridays.

There are two government schools near these settlements, and two teachers take classes for students from 1-6. The tribals have to trek down the hill for least 500 to 600 metres to get mobile phone signal.

Speaking to TNIE, Neelamegam (29) a tribal from Poochikottamparai settlement, said, “We had to skip breakfast and start early as we need to walk for more four hours.

About 60 of us, including friends and neighbours, travelled more than 10 km through the hilly terrain to reach te polling booth at Thirumoorthy tribal settlement.” Mallika (32), a tribal said, “I was suffering from knee pain for the past few weeks but I desperately wanted to vote. I set out to the polling booth around 7 am along with a few neighbours.

Some of my neighbours had brought ‘pazhaya soru’ (fermented rice) with them. I just drank water from jungle streams on the way. We cast our votes around 10am. Since most of us had skipped breakfast, we had meals at a local shop near the polling booth after voting.” Speaking to TNIE, 33-year-old K Kannamal of Kurumalai, said, “I set out from my home at 7am along with my husband and neighbours.

Since the settlement is more than 40 km away from the polling booth, we decided to use a shorter route which is about 7 km long but is filled with rocks and bushes and cuts through a thick jungle. It took more than three hours for us to reach the polling station. We reached the booth around 10am and cast our vote.”

Speaking to TNIE, an official from Tiruppur district administration, said, “We are aware of the hardship of voters. We have already received petitions and requests to set up a polling station at the hills. We have proposed to set up a polling station soon in Kurumalai, which is just two kilometre away from Mel Kur malai and Poochikuttamparai.”