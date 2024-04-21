Tamil Nadu

5 Pondy booths log over 93 per cent polling

Thirubuvanai registered 83.69%, Ossudu 82.65%, Embalam 85.34%, Nettapakkam 85.38%, and Nedungadu in Karaikal recorded 80.33% turnout.
The overall voter turnout in the constituency soared to an impressive 78.91%, showcasing the electorate’s enthusiastic participation in the democratic process.
The overall voter turnout in the constituency soared to an impressive 78.91%, showcasing the electorate’s enthusiastic participation in the democratic process.(Photo | Express)
Debjani Dutta

PUDUCHERRY: Amidst the sweltering heat, five polling booths in the union territory witnessed exceptional voter turnout, surpassing 93%, on Friday.

The overall voter turnout in the constituency soared to an impressive 78.91%, showcasing the electorate’s enthusiastic participation in the democratic process.

Moreover, all five reserved assembly segments in Puducherry parliamentary constituency demonstrated substantial voter participation, with turnout figures exceeding 80%. Thirubuvanai registered 83.69%, Ossudu 82.65%, Embalam 85.34%, Nettapakkam 85.38%, and Nedungadu in Karaikal recorded 80.33% turnout.

Reflecting on the electoral landscape, the previous assembly elections witnessed four out of five seats going to AINRC-BJP candidates, with one seat won by an independent candidate P Angalan. Notably, after securing the victory independently, Angalan later aligned with BJP in the parliamentary elections.

The percentage of women voters was higher (78.78%) as compared to men (78.33%) . Young voter’ participation was encouraging, said CEO P Jawahar.

Numbers that matter

  • 94.59% - Government Smart Primary School in Tsunami Nagar, Keezhakasakudymedu, Karaikal

  • 94.32% - Government Higher Secondary School (West) on Ellaiyamman Koil Street in Korkadu, Puducherry

  • 93.61% - Government High School on Mettu Street (West) in Santhai Pudukuppam, Puducherry

  • 93.49% - Government Primary School in Mariamman Koil Street, Vambupet, Puducherry

Puducherry
Election 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com