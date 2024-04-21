Apathy, lack of documents, transgenders stay away from getting 'inked' in Tamil Nadu

RAMANATHAPURAM: The indelible ink mark, a symbol of participation in the world’s largest democratic exercise, holds great value for crores of Indians. For transgender persons, however, it is another avenue where their rights are weighed down by various societal factors.

“The general apathy towards us or our plight has contributed to our lack of interest in voting during the elections,” Mumtaj, a transgender activist from Ramanathapuram, told TNIE.

Even as the participation of transgender voters has increased over the years, with more eligible transgenders registering with the Election Commission of India to exercise their franchise, the participation of transgenders largely remains below 30%.

The situation is no different in Ramanathapuram, which has over 70 registered transgender voters. During the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 14 transgenders voted, accounting for a mere 17.50% turnout. This further dipped in 2019, when only 8 votes were polled. This year again, just 22 of the 79 transgenders voters cast their votes.

In Madurai and Sivaganga, the situation is not better either. While just 10 of 63 transgenders voted in Sivaganga, 54 transgenders, of a total of 198, voted.

Despite a series of awareness programmes by the government and other organisations, the participation of transgenders remains bleak in several places.

"Though there are more than 250 transgenders in the district, the number of transgender voters is just 79 in Ramanathapuram. Despite struggling for nearly two years, many of us are unable to get voter IDs or other documents. Apart from this, many of our issues remain unresolved.