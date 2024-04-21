Chennai: Thousand Lights registers lowest voter turnout at 52.4 per cent

CHENNAI: According to rough estimates on assembly-wise voter turnout, eight assembly segments in the city including Anna Nagar, Thiyagarayanagar and Mylapore have put up a poor show. Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, Saidapet, Thiyagarayanagar, Mylapore, Harbour, Thousand Lights and Virugambakkam registered the least number of votes.

Thousand Lights had the least turnout at 52.4%, while the remaining seven constituencies registered around 53% turnout. Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar under Chennai North parliamentary constituency registered the highest turnout with 66.75%. In Chennai Central, Egmore recorded the highest turnout with 56.9% and in Chennai South it was Sholinganallur with 55.33%. Saidapet, considered a DMK bastion, also saw a low turnout of 53.25%, the least in Chennai South.

Former chief minister M Karunanidhi won twice from here in 1967 and 1971 assembly elections. It is now Health Minister Ma Subramanian’s turf, having won in 2016 and 2021. While it largely remains a DMK stronghold, it has swung towards the AIADMK in five of the 13 assembly elections since 1971.

According to official sources, the final numbers will be officially released by Saturday midnight. Officials said that although the numbers were low, this could not have been achieved without 47 different SVEEP activities undertaken. District election officer J Radhakrishnan said that a detailed analysis was being carried out to look at possible factors that could have contributed to low turnout.

Following the completion of the Lok Sabha elections in the state on Friday, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) from the polling booths in Chennai Central constituency were brought to the strong room at Loyola College. The room was sealed in the presence of the district election officer and corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan and general election observer D Suresh, Chennai Central returning officer and regional deputy commissioner KJ Praveen Kumar and representatives of political parties.

Radhakrishnan also inspected the efforts taken to monitor the strong room with CCTV cameras and precautionary measures by the police and fire departments. Speaking to the press, Radhakrishnan thanked the voters for the peaceful and successful conduct of Lok Sabha elections on Friday. He also expressed gratitude to more than 40,000 poll workers including employees of Chennai corporation, the revenue department, central and state police, and other departments and volunteers who worked for the elections day and night.

Tamilisai alleges booth capturing by DMK

Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP candidate for Chennai South parliamentary constituency, on Saturday sought a repoll in booth no. 13 in division 122 in Austin Nagar (Teynampet). She alleged that DMK sympathisers had polled bogus votes with the help of rowdy elements since morning on polling day and they also tried to capture booths 14, 15 and 16 in St Francis Xavier Girls School, Alwarpet. She has submitted a petition to this effect to the returning officer of Chennai South Constituency (Zone-13). In the representation, she alleged that BJP’s booth-level agent was attacked by DMK men. Talking to reporters, Tamilisai said low voter turnout in many constituencies was a common concern that has to be addressed by the Election Commission. She also recalled her request to the ECI not to fix Mondays and Fridays as polling days since people treat these days as extended holidays.