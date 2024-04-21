Custodial torture victim moves Madras HC for more relief

CHENNAI: Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to file reply to a petition moved by V Kulanjiappan — a custodial violence victim whose heartrending tale was brought to light in the national awardwinning movie Jai Bhim — seeking enhanced compensation under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for himself and other victims. While Kulanjiappan escaped with grievous injuries, his uncle Rajakannu died in the assault meted out to them in the Kammapuram police station in Cuddalore district in 1993.

Kulanjiappan said that interim compensation was paid to the victims, including the wife of Rajakannu, under the general law following an order of high court in the habeas corpus petition. But the government has not provided them due compensation as provided under the SC/ST (POA) Act despite submitting representations.

The petition filed through advocate A Pari stated that Rajakannu’s wife was given Rs 1.10 lakh, along with Rs 25,000 each to her two children, Rs 50,000 to Rajakannu’s sister Achi (the mother of the petitioner), and Rs 25,000 to the petitioner’s brother Kullan, and Rs 10,000 each was paid to Ravi, Mariappan, Rathinam, Govindarajan and the petitioner himself.