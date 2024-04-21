Edappadi segment witnesses second-highest voter turnout in Tamil Nadu

SALEM: Edappadi assembly segment in Salem Lok Sabha constituency has registered the second-highest voter turnout in Tamil Nadu, an impressive 84.71%, whereas the overall polling statewide is expected to be lower than the 2019 figures as per the latest updates. Significantly, the eponymous home town of AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is in this segment.

In all 2,41,216 votes were cast in the Edappadi assembly segment on Friday when all the 39 seats in the state went to the polls. This is a significant increase from the previous turnout of 2,27,229 in the 2019 general election.

The highest polling was registered in Palacode assembly segments in Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency, with 84.88% of voters turning up to cast their votes.

In the Edappadi assembly segment, the highest polling was recorded in Karattur, Iruppali, Savariyur, Moolakadai, Chettimankurichi, and Periyasuvaragai polling stations.

In response to enquiries from TNIE regarding the surge in voter participation, Assistant Returning Officer C Maran attributed it to the extensive election awareness campaigns held at Edappadi Arts and Science College, with more than 1,500 individuals participating. Deputy Tasildhar of Edappadi, T Karnan, said “Various activities, including quizzes, drawing and essay contests, were organised to encourage turnout, with prizes awarded to encourage every one’s participation”.

Is the higher polling a pointer to the outcome when votes are counted on June 4? S Parthasarathy, a 37-year-old IT specialist, expressed mixed sentiments. Residents of suburban Salem are overall satisfied with the incumbent government, he noted.

V Gomathi, a 52-year-old farmer, shared her motivation for casting her vote, citing the benefits received under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. “With an annual grant of `6,000 it helps me to get essentials for my Urad dal farm,” she said while stressing the importance of continued state support.

Up by over 13,000 votes

