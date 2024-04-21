Tamil Nadu

LS polls: Final polling percentage stands at 69.72 per cent in Tamil Nadu

According to the final voting percentages, Dharmapuri constituency polled the highest: 81.20 per cent, while Chennai Central constituenced polled the least: 53.96 per cent.
T Muruganandham

CHENNAI: The final polling percentage in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha elections stands at 69.72 per cent, according to an announcement made by Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, on Sunday.

Of the total number of voters - 6,23,33,925 in Tamil Nadu, 4,34,58,875 have polled their votes for the Lok Sabha elections. Women voters have outnumbered the men in the electoral rolls. In exercising their franchise too, they are ahead of men.

Of the 3,17,19,665 women voters, 2,21,58,256 have turned up at the polling booths on April 19. Similarly, of the 3,06,05,793 men voters, 2,12,97,903 voters have exercised their franchise.

Polling percentages in all 39 constituenies are as follows:

Thiruvallur (SC) - 68.59%

Chennai North - 60.11%

Chennai South - 54.17%

Chennai Central - 53.96%

Sriperumbudur - 60.25%

Kancheepuram (SC) - 71.68%

Arakkonam - 74.19%

Vellore - 73.53%

Krishnagiri - 71.50%

Dharmapuri - 81.20%

Tiruvannamalai - 74.24%

Arani - 75.76%

Villpuram (SC) - 76.52%

Kallakurichi - 79.21%

Salem - 78.16%

Namakkal - 78.21%

Erode - 70.59%

Tirupur - 70.62%

The Nilgiris - 70.95%

Coimbatore - 64.89%

Pollachi - 70.41%

Dindigul - 71.14%

Karur - 78.70%

Trichy -67.51%

Perambalur - 77.43%

Cuddalore - 72.57%

Chidambaram (SC) - 76.37%

Mayiladuthurai - 70.09%

Nagapattinam (SC) - 71.94%

Thanjavur - 68.27%

Sivaganga - 64.26%

Madurai - 62.04%

Theni - 69.84%

Virudhunagar - 70.22%

Ramanathapuram - 68.19%

Thoothukudi - 66.88%

Tenkasi (SC) - 67.65%

Tirunelveli - 64.10%

Kanyakumari - 65.44%

