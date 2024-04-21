Man arrested for bid to cast second vote in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Kavundampalayam police in Coimbatore city have arrested a 52-year-old man for attempting to cast his vote for the second time at Nallampalayam in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

As he had votes at two booths, he attempted to cast them and it came to light after he asked the election officials to put the electoral blue ink on his right index finger instead of his left finger, said police.

K Thirunavukkarasu of Nallampalayam is the culprit. He is employed in a workshop.

On Friday around 4 pm, he visited booth number 145 at Corporation Middle School of Nallampalayam where he has vote for the election. When the officials after checking his name in the voters’ list, asked him to show his left index finger to mark the electoral ink, he refused to showing his hand. Instead, he showed his right hand claiming that he had an injury on his left hand. Suspecting his reply, the officials asked the police officials to check him.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that he had already voted at a booth in Gandhipuram where he had one more vote as he was residing there a few years ago. He has plural votes at Gandhipuram and Nallampalayam due to the error in the electoral roll. Instead of rectifying it, he attempted to cast double votes. As the electoral ink remains on the finger, he tried to use another hand to get the mark, said a police officer.