PMLA effect: ‘Corporate lawyers are now forced to specialise in criminal laws’

CHENNAI: Mounting instances of raids by the ED and CBI, and increasing number of cases being registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, have forced several corporate lawyers to pursue specialisation in criminal law, said former Orissa HC chief justice Dr S Muralidhar on Saturday. Delivering the second K Sarvabhauman memorial lecture, he talked about the duties and ethical challenges faced by contemporary advocates.

“Corporate lawyers do not know criminal law. Today, with the rise in the number of raids and the new PMLA cases, corporate lawyers are attending magistrate courts like no other time in India’s legal history.” he said. He said that top-notch corporate law firms have now formed a ‘specialised criminal proceedings cell’ to deal with bail-related matters.

Stressing the need for lawyers to adhere to professional ethics, Muralidhar said that without a strong and independent Bar believing in the constitutional values of liberty, equality, fraternity and dignity, the judiciary cannot be expected to uphold the values. He emphasised the need for a continuous learning programme, like the one in Kerala, for lawyers to fine-tune their skills and expertise.

“There is a real difficulty in finding lawyers with judicial aptitude from the Bar to be appointed as judges to the High- Court,” he said. On the pitfalls of relying on AI tools, he advised young advocates to exercise caution. “Chat GPT has gotten lawyers into trouble,” he said, quoting an instance of a US lawyer being debarred as the tool had provided incorrect information. Justices R Subramanian, N Anand Venkatesh and PT Asha took part in the memorial lecture, organised by senior advocate S Parthasarathy.