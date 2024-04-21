Release dam water for at least a week, urge farmers in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: Farmers relying on the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) requested the government to take steps to release water from the Bhavanisagar Dam for at least 7 days for LBP canal irrigation. The demand was made during their meeting with Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy and other officials on Saturday,

Sources say “As per government order, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has to provide 11.5 tmcft of water from the dam to 1 lakh acres of farmlands for LBP canal irrigation. This has to be done in four intervals from January 7 to May 1 in the second phase. However, as the water availability of the dam decreased, officials stopped water supply in the middle of the fourth wetting on April 3. Water should be provided from April 18 for the fifth wetting. However, so far it has not been released. Hence, they insisted that the officials release the water.”

M Ravi, organiser of the Lower Bhavani Irrigation Conservation Movement, said, “Water should be provided for 13 days from the dam. However, due to water shortage, we have demanded that the water be released for at least seven days. Only then can we save the crops.”

He added, “After hearing our request, the Minister has spoken to the relevant officials. He has also assured us a reply by Monday evening. The government should provide water to save crops. Otherwise, we will stage a protest.”

DMK MP Anthiyur P Selvaraj, Erode Lok Sabha constituency DMK candidate KE Prakash and others were present.