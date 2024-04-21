Residents oppose move to axe tamarind trees near Anamalai in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A group of residents in the vicinity of Anamalai thronged the office of Assistant Divisional Engineer of the State Highways department demanding to withdraw its decision to axe trees near Thathur Pirivu on Saturday.

The angry residents said that the cutting of trees would definitely impact the local ecosystem and in turn affect present and future generations as heat will increase further and demanded the officials to drop the tree-cutting plan.

VS Paramasivam, a functionary of CPM and district president of the Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association who led the protest, said police inspector Kumar has given assurance that highways officials will not float tender to axe the trees. It was scheduled on April 23 but due to our strong protest the officials have decided to axe only some tamarind trees.

Highway department sources said they have sent a proposal to the District Green Committee seeking their approval and the trees will be axed only after their direct inspection of the area. “Moreover, the trees will be axed as part of junction improvement in Thathur Pirivu which is now a hotspot with frequent road accidents. Three deaths have been reported within a year. We have already set up speed-breakers on the road leading to Topslip which is one of the important tourist places in Tamil Nadu,” said an official.

“As part of the junction improvement, we will be placing a median and easing the traffic congestion. This is our initial plan and after that we have decided to axe trees to reduce road accidents. However the green committee will take a call,” the official said.