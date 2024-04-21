RTE admission in TN to begin from April 22

COIMBATORE: Officers of the District Education Office (Private School) will be inspecting institutions under their jurisdiction to check if they are following the norms regarding the admissions through the Right to Education Act. Admissions under this provision for the 2024-25 academic year commences from Monday.

As many as 3,950 seats are available at 328 private matriculation schools in Coimbatore district.

Officials say parents belonging to weaker sections can enrol their children in LKG and Class 1 in private schools under the RTE Act. The school education department had notified that the online application for RTE admission will be open from April 22 to May 20 on the portal rte.tnschools.gov.in.

“Parents can apply for their child’s admission at the education offices in the district without any charges and they have been instructed to upload the required documents to the portal. At the same time, private schools should place a board regarding admission of RTE in front of the school as allegations have been raised that some private schools do not notify admission of the RTE. Following it, officers of school education department have planned to inspect the private schools next week,” officials added.