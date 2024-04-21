Rural Dharmapuri is TN’s bright spot, retains top slot with 81.20 per cent voter turnout

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency has once again topped the polling percentage in Tamil Nadu with a robust 81.20% voter turnout on Friday.

However, in line with the statewide trend, the district witnessed a 1.13% dip in polling compared to 2019 when it polled 82.33%. This predominantly rural district, where the average literacy rate stood at 68.54% in 2011, has been maintaining a consistent record of registering higher polling compared to other parts of the state.

While parties attribute it to better political consciousness and the district administration gives the credit to its voter awareness drives, the dynamism of politics at the grassroots level where people feel it as a part and parcel of their lives, plays a huge role in determining voter participation in this relatively backward district.

Unsure why projection was done, says election official

It can be noted that while these variations were noted in the data released by the office of CEO, the periodic data released throughout Friday by Returning Officers of constituencies in their respective districts ended up being closer to the figures released at 12am since their data was based on figures aggregated from all polling stations and not just samples.

Sources said that CEO’s office was releasing figures based on data reported to them directly by the Presiding Officers (POs) of a sample of around 13,000 polling stations from the total of 68,321 polling stations across the state.

This reporting mechanism was working parallelly with the standard reporting mechanism of POs of each polling station reporting hourly data based on the register of voters (Form 17A) to their zonal officers, who in turn report to assistant returning officers (AROs). The AROs report the numbers to ROs, who feed them to the Encore portal.