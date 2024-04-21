Stuck between two Indias

On the day of polling, a young supporter of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), in a village falling under Chidambaram constituency, was seen convincing his grandmother to press the Lotus symbol and her instant response, or rather a question, was, “Why not Two Leaves or Mango?” The youth explained that it is Lotus in place of Mango this time.

Walls of nondescript villages in Chidambaram are mostly filled with symbols of political parties, among which the Lotus symbol painted in an unusual blue, yellow and red — the colours of the PMK flag — stands out.

The last-minute decision of the PMK, the party that commands significant support among Vanniyars, a Most Backward Caste, to get into the NDA alliance, had baffled many. Though a quick look may draw a picture that the party founded by S Ramadoss could politically benefit from the alliance, there are many possible fallouts of PMK’s choice.

First, it would help the DMK alliance in the Vanniyar-populated constituencies in the northern Tamil Nadu to get an edge over its main political rival — the AIADMK. Second, it paved the way for the BJP to gain entry into the Vanniyar dominant villages. Ironically, both are not expected to favour the PMK. Meanwhile, the BJP has clearly made inroads into other caste dominated belts, popularising its symbol, flag, and other identities. In the western region, many Gounders, predominantly youngsters, started seeing the BJP as their party after K Annamalai, a member of their community, was made the party’s state president.

Similarly, the BJP has endeared itself to the Mukkulathors and Nadars in the south by fielding candidates such as former chief minister O Panneerselvam, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in this election. A native of Cuddalore district, Durai Chandrasekaran, general secretary of Dravidar Kazhagam, said, “Although BJP may not win a seat this time, its identity politics and assertive communal slogans have reached even remote villages. PMK thought it can gain by aligning with the BJP but it’s the saffron party that has profited the most through the alliance. PMK’s latest chosen path has potential for self-harm and only that.”

Chandrasekaran added it was through the party’s earlier association with the BJP that several Hindu outfits popped up in many villages in the state, especially in Villupuram district. “PMK’s alliance with the BJP will lead to the growth of the latter in the northern districts,” he said.

However, BJP’s plan to win over the Dalits, mainly in the northern part of the state, has not taken off. Tada Periyasamy, a popular Dalit activist who was lured into the party and given the post of state SC wing president, left in a huff just before the election. Also, the growing popularity of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), under the leadership of Thol Thirumavalavan, has resisted the saffron party from penetrating into the Dalit settlements. Just as it did in the past elections, or maybe way more than the past, BJP did everything to get at least one additional vote from the Tamils.