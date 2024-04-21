Tamil Nadu: Sample projection by CEO’s office led to wide variation in turnout percentage

CHENNAI: The significant difference in the voter turnout data between the provisional figures released by the office of Chief Electoral Officer after the Lok Sabha elections at 7.30pm (72.09%) on Friday and at 12am (69.46%) on Saturday stirred considerable confusion among the public. While minor variations are expected in these figures in every poll, variations in the range of seven to 13.5 percentage points in several constituencies led to concerns over data quality.
Enquiries by TNIE revealed that a method of projection based on data directly collected by the office of the CEO from a sample number of polling stations led to these variations. According to officials, periodic updates provided by office of CEO on Friday and later at 7.30pm were based on this sample- based projection.
In contrast, the Saturday 12am figure was based on actual data from all assembly segments fed by the respective Returning Officers to the ECI’s online portal, Encore. Interestingly, even after 24 hours of polling, the final turnout figures were not released until Saturday night. Releasing the same 12am figures at 7.30pm on Saturday, CEO Satyabrata Sahoo said data entry for each polling station was still under way. “The respective ROs are doing it for all polling stations. We expect very minor variation (in the final figures),” he said.
The statewide turnout remained at 69.46% as on Saturday night. Sahoo, however, added that turnout for Thoothukudi will be sharply revised to 66.88% from 59.96% as there were delays in entering data to the Encore portal on Friday. Except for this constituency, only very little changes are likely in other seats, he added.
The revision in Thoothukudi will marginally increase the statewide turnout data when the final figures are released. The variations reported earlier due to sample-based projections were sharp in the three seats in Chennai district, and Sriperumbudur, Coimbatore, Sivaganga, and Madurai (refer infographic).
‘Dharmapuri locals have more at stake’
S Kumaresan , a labourer and a native of Pennagaram who works in Bengaluru, said, “In villages, everybody knows everybody else. So when a person from our village calls you to come and cast vote for a political party, we just cannot ignore it. This is a big reason for casting the vote. Moreover, this also gives us the chance to meet up with family and friends.”
R Mariappan, a labourer working in Coimbatore, said, “Most migrant labourers working in the district either work in Dharmapuri, Tiruppur or Coimbatore, which are not too far. It only takes a few hours to reach home. Moreover, in rural areas, if you do not vote, the ward members or panchayat president will not respect you.
Though we vote for people of our choice, cadres cutting across party lines would solicit our opinion on local matters. If you do not vote, then your opinion may not matter.” The district, which comprises one municipality, 10 town panchayats, and 251 gram panchayats, has consistently trumped bigger districts like Chennai, Coimbatore and Salem that are relatively more urban in nature.
Speaking to TNIE, Collector K Santhi said, “Dharmapuri has always been a good performer in polling. One of our key initiatives to bring in voters was by analysing previous Lok Sabha election data. We had identified poor performing polling stations and increased SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) activities there using self-help groups,” she said.
Political parties, however, attribute this increase in polling percentage to political awareness. CPM district secretary A Kumar said, “All three major parties — the DMK, PMK and AIADMK — were well-received by the elderly and youth across the district. As most people in Dharmapuri belong to weaker sections of the society, they have more at stake.”
SP Venkateshwaran, Dharmapuri MLA and PMK district secretary (West), said, “As an MLA, I have gone to many rural areas where we are increasingly questioned by youth. In a sense, youth are actively monitoring the political scene.”