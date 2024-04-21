Tamil Nadu: Sample projection by CEO’s office led to wide variation in turnout percentage

CHENNAI: The significant difference in the voter turnout data between the provisional figures released by the office of Chief Electoral Officer after the Lok Sabha elections at 7.30pm (72.09%) on Friday and at 12am (69.46%) on Saturday stirred considerable confusion among the public. While minor variations are expected in these figures in every poll, variations in the range of seven to 13.5 percentage points in several constituencies led to concerns over data quality.

Enquiries by TNIE revealed that a method of projection based on data directly collected by the office of the CEO from a sample number of polling stations led to these variations. According to officials, periodic updates provided by office of CEO on Friday and later at 7.30pm were based on this sample- based projection.

In contrast, the Saturday 12am figure was based on actual data from all assembly segments fed by the respective Returning Officers to the ECI’s online portal, Encore. Interestingly, even after 24 hours of polling, the final turnout figures were not released until Saturday night. Releasing the same 12am figures at 7.30pm on Saturday, CEO Satyabrata Sahoo said data entry for each polling station was still under way. “The respective ROs are doing it for all polling stations. We expect very minor variation (in the final figures),” he said.

The statewide turnout remained at 69.46% as on Saturday night. Sahoo, however, added that turnout for Thoothukudi will be sharply revised to 66.88% from 59.96% as there were delays in entering data to the Encore portal on Friday. Except for this constituency, only very little changes are likely in other seats, he added.