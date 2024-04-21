Three-tier security arrangements at EVM strong rooms in Krishnagiri district

KRISHNAGIRI/ERODE: The electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPAT machines from Krishnagiri were sealed by the district collector in front of party cadres, general observer Kiran Kumari Pasi, and District Election Officer K M Sarayu and kept at Government Polytechnic College on Saturday.

A total of 4, 526 ballot units, 2, 251 control units and 2, 392 VVPAT from six assembly constituencies were brought to the centre.

As many as 300 CCTV cameras were installed on the premises and entrance of each room.

According to the district administration, four staff from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) four generators, and 12 operators and maintenance persons have been assigned per shift. A fire service vehicle was also stationed in the centre and a tahsildar will also be present.

Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai told TNIE that three-tier security arrangements were made by which 24 CRPF personnel, 45 Tamil Nadu Special Battalion Police, and 253 armed reserve police were deployed for security measures.