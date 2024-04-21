Three-tier security arrangements at EVM strong rooms in Krishnagiri district

KRISHNAGIRI/ERODE: The electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPAT machines from Krishnagiri were sealed by the district collector in front of party cadres, general observer Kiran Kumari Pasi, and District Election Officer K M Sarayu and kept at Government Polytechnic College on Saturday.
A total of 4, 526 ballot units, 2, 251 control units and 2, 392 VVPAT from six assembly constituencies were brought to the centre.
As many as 300 CCTV cameras were installed on the premises and entrance of each room.
According to the district administration, four staff from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) four generators, and 12 operators and maintenance persons have been assigned per shift. A fire service vehicle was also stationed in the centre and a tahsildar will also be present.
Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai told TNIE that three-tier security arrangements were made by which 24 CRPF personnel, 45 Tamil Nadu Special Battalion Police, and 253 armed reserve police were deployed for security measures.
Apart from this, one deputy superintendent of police with three police inspectors was appointed per shift and one bomb detection and disposal squad was also deployed.
Meanwhile, voting machines in Erode have been provided with three-tier security, said Returning Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara in Chithode.
Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Sunkara said, “Polling was held in 1,688 stations. 70.5% of polling was recorded in the constituency. The voting machines have been brought to the counting centre set up at the Government Engineering College in Chithode. On Saturday morning they were placed blockwise in the strong room. The strong room was sealed in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.”
He further said, “Arrangements have been made through surveillance cameras to constantly monitor the room where the voting machines are kept.”
“Candidates and their agents can monitor the strong room through it. Central Armed Force, Central Industrial Security Force, and Tamil Nadu Police will be engaged in security till the counting of votes.”
Election Observer (General) Rajiv Ranjan Meena, District Superintendent of Police G Jawahar, and others were present.