Voter turnout goes up marginally in Coimbatore LS constituency

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency registered 64.81% polling on Friday. This is a slight increase of 0.95% over the 63.86% voter turnout in 2019.

While the Sulur assembly constituency reported a maximum of 75.33% polling, the Coimbatore South constituency which has a significant urban population witnessed only 59.25% voter turnout. Coimbatore South recorded 1.03% dip in votes over 2019, said officials.

When the vote percentage decreased in urban areas of the constituency such as Coimbatore South, North and Singanallur assembly segments, the three other assembly segments Sulur, Palladam and Kavundampalayam which have a maximum number of rural pockets helped the Coimbatore LS constituency to improve the polling.

The data shared by the Returning Officer for Coimbatore shows the Coimbatore LS seat registered a voter turnout 13, 64,945 (64.81%). The total number voters in the constituency is 21,06,124.

Among the six assembly segments the vote share went up the most in Sulur (75.33%) and the least in Coimbatore South (59.25%). The figures for other four assembly segments are Coimbatore North-1, 58.74%, Kavundampalayam-3 66.42%, Singanallur-1, 59.33%, and Palladam-2, 67.42%.

“Rural districts always record decent voter turnout and the poll percentage decreases only in the core city limits. As many as 147,220 new voters enrolled for this year’s election. Along with the young voters, the voters in rural pockets played a significant role in keeping the turnout stable without a fall. Though we have conducted various programmes to increase voter turnout, it did not work in the urban areas,” said an election official.