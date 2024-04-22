CM Stalin says BJP working to saffronise everything

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin criticised the union government for changing the colour of Doordarshan’s logo to saffron, on Sunday. He expressed confidence that the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections would demonstrate the people’s dissatisfaction with what he termed as the BJP-led union government’s monolithic fascism.

In a press statement, the party stated that BJP is working to impose its opinion and homogenise the Indian sub-continent with its idea of one country-one election-one language-one food. Highlighting the potential adverse impacts of the party’s actions, the statement says, “Their thoughts and actions bring destruction not only to Tamil society and Tamils, but to the entire human society.”

In a post on X, Stalin recalled that BJP painted Thiruvalluvar, who penned the universal text of Thirukkural, in saffron; they insulted the statues of great leaders of Tamil Nadu by pouring saffron paint on them; they Sanskritised the pure Tamil name - vaanoli (Tamil name of radio) to akashavani; they also removed the Tamil word Pothigai for Doordarshan’s Tamil version.

He further highlighted the union government’s efforts to change the colour of Doordarshan’s logo, “Now, they have saffronised the emblem of the Doordarshan too. As we said in our campaign for Lok Sabha elections, the above attempts are a preview of BJP’s bid to saffronise everything.”

Against this backdrop, Stalin expressed optimism that the results of the Lok Sabha elections would reflect the fact that the people of India were rising against BJP’s fascism.

Meanwhile, MDMK general secretary Vaiko also criticised Prasar Bharati’s attempt to alter the Doordarshan logo’s colour, calling for immediate action from the ECI.