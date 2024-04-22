Concerns arise as locals defecate in centuries-old 'Musa' pond by Ranjankudi fort

PERAMBALUR: An ancient 'musa' pond, constructed in front of the centuries-old Ranjankudi fort, has deteriorated into a dumping ground, much to the dismay of history enthusiasts and residents.

Locals have lamented that the pond is also being used as a spot for relieving themselves.

This issue arises amidst ongoing appeals to the state government for the restoration of the 400-year-old fort and enhancement of facilities to attract tourists.

Situated near the Chennai-Tiruchy national highway, the 17th-century structure is believed to have been commissioned by a Jagirdar under the Nawab of the Carnatic.

Despite attracting tourists annually, the fort, maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), lacks essential amenities such as drinking water, adequate toilets, transportation, and security facilities for visitors. Moreover, the fort is plagued by overgrowth of 'seemai karuvelam', hampering tourist footfall over the years, as per sources.

Locals particularly highlight the poor condition of the 'musa' pond in front of the fort. Featuring staircases and three-meter-high stone walls, the pond has remained dry for years due to neglect. Despite numerous petitions to the district administration, ASI, and politicians, the issue remains unresolved.

"Ancient stones from the historic pond went missing during restoration works in 2020. For over a year, people have been indiscriminately dumping various wastes, including plastic and food, into the pond. Some even resort to urinating and defecating in the vicinity," noted R Keerthi, an activist from Perambalur.

He stressed the need for improved bus services from Perambalur to the fort to boost tourism.

Another deterrent to tourism is the collapse of a section of the fort's wall on the southeast side during heavy rains in December 2021. Following persistent appeals from history enthusiasts, ASI officials have initiated repair works.

S Ragavan, a history enthusiast, emphasized the importance of providing visitors with pamphlets detailing the fort's history and appointing guides to enhance their experience.

"A committee should be formed to beautify the fort and attract tourists from across the globe. The government should allocate a dedicated webpage on the Perambalur website, featuring extensive information and images of the fort," Ragavan added.

When contacted, M Kalimuthu, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI (Chennai Circle), stated, "We have several monuments earmarked for development. However, it requires cooperation from state and district administrations. We have proposed to enhance basic facilities, including drinking water, at Ranjankudi Fort."