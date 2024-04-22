Man set on fire by relative near Kaveripattinam in Tamil Nadu battles for life

KRISHNAGIRI: A 55-year-old man was set on fire by his relative allegedly over a land dispute at Savulur junction road, near Kaveripattinam, on Sunday afternoon. V Chinnavan (55) of Poomaalai Nagar near Kaveripattinam received 70% burn. He is under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Krishnagiri. Chinnavan owns a fertilizer shop.

The accused is Senthil Kumar (26), a private company employee and relative of Chinnavan.

A police source told TNIE Chinnavan reportedly supported his elder brother’s family in a dispute over a path with a relative. He was against Senthil’s father Mani in the dispute.

The crime happened when Chinnavan was at his fertilizer shop at Savulur junction road. Senthil entered the shop with petrol in a vessel and poured it on Chinnavan. Though Chinnavan tried to escape, Senthil set fire on him and again threw petrol filled packets on him.

Though people tried to prevent the attack, they failed. Pattammal, wife of Chinnavan, lodged a police complaint at Kaveripattinam police station. The CCTV footage of the incident was widely shared across social media.