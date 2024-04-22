Rain, gale flatten 10k banana trees in TN's Thalavadi; survey on

ERODE: Survey of banana trees damaged due to gale and heavy rain in Thalavadi and adjoining hill villages of Erode district began on Sunday. Horticulture department officials said the work will be completed by Monday evening. The farmers have claimed around 10,000 banana trees were damaged.

Erode district has been experiencing intense heat for the past one month. In fact, the district recorded temperature of 43 °C on April 19, the polling day. Bringing respite from the searing heat, it has been raining since Friday in Thalavadi and surrounding hill villages. The rain, however, has left farmers worried because banana trees have been damaged by the gale which accompanied the rain.

According to farmers, about 10,000 banana trees were damaged in Panahalli, Thalavadi and few other villages on Saturday evening. Kumar (name changed) an affected farmer in Panahalli, said, “Gale and heavy rain lashed the area for about an hour on Saturday evening, felling several banana trees. More than 1,500 harvest-ready banana trees were damaged in my land. The state government should provide appropriate compensation.”

“We have received information that around 10,000 banana trees have been damaged in Thalavadi block. A formal survey of the damaged trees began on Sunday. The task will be completed by Monday evening. Officials from revenue and horticulture are jointly involved in this. Generally, compensation is given by the state government to banana trees which are affected during monsoon. Now, banana trees have been damaged by the gale,” said an official from the Horticulture and Plantation Crops of Erode district.

“Our report will be sent to the government through the collector. Government will take appropriate action,” he added.