Tamil Nadu: Gang hurls tiffin-box country-made bomb at man over business motive

MADURAI: The Madurai district police are on the lookout for a gang who allegedly hurled a tiffin-box country-made bomb and grievously hacked a 28-year-old man over business motives in Keelavalavu village in the night hours of Friday. The injured person, identified as V Naveen of Rajaveethi in Keelavalavu, lost the middle and ring fingers of his right hand in the attack, and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Madurai.



According to sources, the incident took place when Naveen was sitting inside a car in Keelavalavu village. The suspects -- Vellaiya Thevan, his associate Michael alias Mahalingam and four others -- hurled a tiffin-box countrymade bomb in front the windshield of the car. Naveen, who sustained minor injuries in the explosion, rushed out of the vehicle in a bid to flee the place, when the suspects hacked him. Following this, the suspects fled the spot after villagers started to gather in the region, sources added. It is also learnt that the hurled bomb contained nails stuffed with cracker chemicals, which is different from the already known tiffin box bombs.



Police said Vellaiya Thevan and Naveen's relatives -- A Rajesh and M Gopi -- entered into a dispute a few days ago during a temple festival in the village. Further, another argument erupted between them afterwards, which could have led to the attempt to murder, they said. "Besides, Naveen and Vellaiya Thevan had been doing tobacco business in foreign countries and a business motive is believed to be the major reason behind the attack," police sources added.



Meanwhile, special teams have been formed to nab the suspects and Superintendent of Police BK Arvind intensified investigation. The Keelavalavu police have registered a case against six persons including Vellaiya Thevan under 147, 148, 294 (b), 326, 307 IPC sections, 3 of Explosive Substance Act and 3 of TNPPDL Act. Further investigation is underway.