Tamil Nadu: ‘Water the wildlife’ aims to prevent human-animal conflict

KRISHNAGIRI: The Hosur forest division has launched ‘Water the wildlife’, an initiative aimed at preventing human-animal conflict by ensuring availability of water in troughs built inside forest areas during summer. It has received good response from people within two days of the launch, said sources.

Recently, Hosur wildlife warden K Karthikeyani invited people to donate to the department to celebrate special occasions in their families. The funds will be used to fill water in forest areas for wild animals. “There are about 70 water troughs in seven forest ranges in Hosur forest division. During monsoon, most of the check dams and troughs will be filled.

But during summer, animals come out in search of water and enter villages, which will lead to conflicts. At times, deers that cross the road in search of water get killed by speeding vehicles. To avoid such issues, we appealed to the people to donate money to fill the water troughs. A trough can hold up to 10,000 litres of water. One tanker with 5,000 litres will cost Rs 1,500. Since Saturday, five people have donated for the cause,” wildlife warden told TNIE.

“The forest department sanctions funds to construct troughs and check dams. To fill water in them, especially during summer, is a challenge. People can support by sponsoring to fill water trough on their birthdays or special occasions. On Sunday, a Bengaluru based NGO donated `30,000. Last year, they renovated two water bodies in the forest,” Karthikeyani said.

Those who wish to support the initiative can contact 9047832156 or 1800 425 5135