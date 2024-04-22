VCK protest cop inaction over ‘casteist slur’ plaint; 27 nabbed

TIRUPATTUR: Ambalur police on Sunday arrested 27 members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi for staging a protest in front of the police station, alleging them of bias for not taking up the complaint of three Dalit men, one of the two parties involved in an altercation that had escalated into a physical assault.

Police reports stated that the three men -- Sandeep (23), Diwakar (20), and Aravindan (23) from new and old colonies in Ramanaickenpettai -- on April 19 (Friday) were berated by one Anitha, a caste Hindu from the same locality, for riding their motorbike recklessly on the road in Pananthoppu.

The trio allegedly went to Anitha’s house, where the altercation escalated into a physical assault, in which incident, the trio, Anitha and some of her family members were hurt. Both the injured parties were admitted to the Government Hospital in Vaniyambadi. Following a complaint from Anitha, the Ambalur police arrested the trio and remanded them the same day.

Harassment of Woman Act invoked

Contradicting the police report, the VCK members alleged that Anitha had hurled casteist slurs at the trio during the altercation on the road, which resulted in the confrontation. They alleged the police of not considering the trio’s complaint, despite a Community Service Register was issued on the same. Further, the trio was arrested at 2 am on Sunday and their complaint was not properly investigated, they alleged, demanding action against the woman.

However, the police said their investigation did not substantiate the woman’s use of casteist slurs. An FIR has been registered against the trio under IPC sections, along with the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998.