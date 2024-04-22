Woman dies in brawl between relatives near Chidambaram in TN, five held

CUDDALORE: A clash between two groups resulted in the death of a woman near Chidambaram, escalating tensions in the area. Police have arrested five people, including a woman, and an investigation is underway.

According to sources, the incident stemmed from long-standing dispute between K Jayakumar, his brother K Jaishankar (50) of Pakkirimaniyam village near Srimushnam, Cuddalore district, and their relative K Kalaimani (35) and J Ravi (45). The dispute revolved around issues related to local body elections and the Mariamman temple.

The altercation on Friday evening took place near Mariamman temple when Jaishankar and his daughter J Jayapriya were allegedly teased by Ravi as they passed by. This led to a heated argument, with supporters of each side joining in. The confrontation escalated into physical violence, resulting in Gomathi (46), wife of Jayakumar, falling unconscious.

She was subsequently declared dead on arrival at the Andimadam PHC. A statement from Cuddalore district SP office on Sunday clarified that the incident was a result of longstanding enmity between the two groups and dismissed rumours. Police sources said that a case had been previously filed against Kalaimani at Srimushnam police station based on a complaint from Jaishankar regarding a temple issue in 2021.

Based on the investigation conducted so far, it is firmly established that the incident in question occurred due to longstanding animosity between the two groups and not as rumoured, which falsely alleges that it was motivated by voting for a specific party. The video related to the incident is entirely fabricated,” stated the police statement. Police have arrested Kalaimani, K Deepa, Ravi, Meganathan, and D Arivumani (39).