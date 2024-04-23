15-year-old boy from MP dies in stone quarry crusher mishap in TN; case filed under IPC and Child Labour Act

TIRUNELVELI: A 15-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh died after he was trapped in a stone quarry’s crusher machine in Vadakku Seliyanallur village near Manur on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as V Paramatma, a resident of Dindori in Madhya Pradesh. “Paramatma and his co-workers were cleaning the crusher machine when one of the workers turned on the conveyor belt by mistake. Paramatma, who was trapped in the machine, died on the spot,” sources said. The crusher unit’s manager, D Perumal, filed a complaint with the Manur police.

The police registered a case under Sections 287 and 304 (A) of the IPC and Sections 3 A and 14 (1) of The Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act against R Mintu Kumar of Bihar, Arumuga Ganeshkumar of Vadakku Seliyanallur and Peer Mohideen of Kayathar, sources stated.