31 Chennai college students with hearing disability bag jobs at recruitment drive

CHENNAI: As many as 31 students with hearing impairment from Presidency College have bagged jobs during the placement drive conducted on April 3. According to college officials, in recent memory this is the first time that such bulk recruitment of students with hearing impairment has happened in the college.

The college offers BCom, MCom and BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) courses for students with hearing disabilities.

“It is a matter of immense joy for us. The move has not only encouraged our disabled students, but has also instilled self-confidence in them and greatly boosted their morale,” said R Raman, the college principal.

A car detailing and servicing company, 5k Car Care, has recruited all 31 students, including 13 boys and 18 girls, for various technical and administrative positions. The students, belonging to BCom and BCA courses, will be provided one month training and thereafter will be placed in different branches of the company across the state, at a salary of Rs 20,000 per month, said Raman.