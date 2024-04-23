72-year-old’s partially burnt body found in TN's Erode district

ERODE: A case of suspicious death has been registered in connection with the recovery of the burnt body of a 72-year-old farmer near Perundurai in Erode district.

The deceased C Palaniswami was a resident of Para Valasu, near Pungampadi, in Perundurai. His body was found on a bed in front of the farmhouse on Sunday morning. Police suspect he was murdered.

“Palaniswami owned four acres of agricultural land in the same area. His wife Maragatham had been living separately for some years due to conflict. The couple’s two daughters also lived with Maragatham. Palaniswami lived alone in the farmhouse and managed farming alone earlier,” said police.

“It is alleged that Palaniswami underwent a hip operation a few years ago. Thereafter, he walked only with the help of a stick and was unable to do agricultural work. Subsequently, Palaniswami appointed Kumar from Pungampadi to maintain the farmland,” police added.

“Palaniswami’s health worsened in the past two years. Maragatham used to bring food to him in the morning and evening. On Sunday morning Maragatham found Palaniswami’s partially burnt body on the bed in front of the farmhouse,” police added.

On information, Perundurai police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. Police found no items were stolen from the house but suspect Palaniswami was murdered. His body was sent to the Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital.

“We have now registered a case of suspicious death. We are inquiring about the incident with farmland caretaker Kumar and Palaniswami’s family members,” said Perundurai Police Inspector R Deivarani.