Annamalai, OPS flay govt over ‘increasing drug menace in TN’

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and BJP’s state president K Annamalai have condemned the state government over the increasing drug menace in Tamil Nadu.

In a press release, Panneerselvam expressed concern over the recent attacks on a state-run transport corporation crew in Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district, and on police personnel in Kannagi Nagar, Chennai. He took a dig at the DMK-led state government for its “lackadaisical approach” in tackling the menace.

He urged the state government to take decisive action to curb drug-related issues and emphasised on the importance of safeguarding the future of the youth in the state.

Similarly, in a social media post, BJP state president K Annamalai also condemned the incidents linked to drug menace, highlighting the rising crime rates.

He said the state has become a hub for cannabis trade and questioned the effectiveness of the DMK government’s efforts in addressing the nagging problem.