Appearance of advocate general before courts to be approved by TN chief secy

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has granted powers to the chief secretary to sanction the appearance of the advocate general (AG) or additional advocate generals in the Madras High Court. The power was earlier vested with ministers heading the departments.

A Government Order to this effect was passed last month to streamline the process of sanctioning the appearance of the AG or additional advocate generals in order to avoid unnecessary delays caused while obtaining orders in circulation from ministers in each and every case pertaining to the department concerned.

It is learnt from sources that immediate decisions are required to either implement the order of the court or to go for an appeal. Such timely decision making might avoid the contempt of court.

Meanwhile, the state has also increased the retainer fee and other fees of law officers of the Madras High Court and its bench in Madurai, after the state AG sent in a proposal to the government. A retainer fee is the amount of money paid upfront to secure the services of a lawyer. The fee is paid over and above the amount paid to the lawyers to file and argue individual cases.