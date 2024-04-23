Tamil Nadu

Declare Dharmapuri as drought-hit, urge farmers

Now with most of the water bodies dry and even wells going dry, farmers urged the administration to assess the impact and declare the district as drought-affected area.
Declare Dharmapuri as drought-hit, urge farmers
Express News Service

DHARMAPURI : Farmers have  urged the state government to announce Dharmapuri as drought-hit  area. Farmers said that as heat wave has intensified and water bodies  have dried up, there is a severe shortage of water for  cultivation and livestock.

Dharmapuri has been facing an intense heat wave over the past few weeks  with the maximum temperature of 106.1oF recorded on Monday.  The continuous heat wave has resulted in lakes and ponds getting depleted  at a faster rate. Now with most of the water bodies dry and even wells  going dry, farmers urged the administration to assess the impact and declare the district as drought-affected area.

Speaking to TNIE, J  Prathapan, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Agriculturist Farmers  Association said, “Last year, both South West and North East monsoon failed resulting in a shortfall of over 150 mm of rainfall. This has  left most lakes dry and the recent heat has depleted the water levels in  the 74 PWD lakes and 636 lakes faster. Now with over 80% of the  water bodies dry, farmers are unable to even cultivate vegetables and manage life stock. The government must  assess the damage and  announce the district as drought-hit.”

Another  farmer, P Ganeshan from Palacode said, “Until last month we were at  least able to pursue vegetable cultivation through well irrigation. But  now our wells are depleted. Adding to the worries, bore wells which had  been dug over 1,000-ft are not able to pump water indicating that the  groundwater levels are also poor. We are losing livelihood and facing losses while taking care of livestock, so we urge  the government to announce a drought.”

When contacted, officials in the Revenue department they said, “It is  true that the heat wave has been intense in the district over the past  few weeks. This is usual and summers are extremely harsh  and dry here. Moreover, in some areas there is still sufficient water  source to carry us through the summer. So farmers need not be concerned.  If a representation is made we will look into the matter.”

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com