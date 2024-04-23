Declare Dharmapuri as drought-hit, urge farmers

DHARMAPURI : Farmers have urged the state government to announce Dharmapuri as drought-hit area. Farmers said that as heat wave has intensified and water bodies have dried up, there is a severe shortage of water for cultivation and livestock.

Dharmapuri has been facing an intense heat wave over the past few weeks with the maximum temperature of 106.1oF recorded on Monday. The continuous heat wave has resulted in lakes and ponds getting depleted at a faster rate. Now with most of the water bodies dry and even wells going dry, farmers urged the administration to assess the impact and declare the district as drought-affected area.

Speaking to TNIE, J Prathapan, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Agriculturist Farmers Association said, “Last year, both South West and North East monsoon failed resulting in a shortfall of over 150 mm of rainfall. This has left most lakes dry and the recent heat has depleted the water levels in the 74 PWD lakes and 636 lakes faster. Now with over 80% of the water bodies dry, farmers are unable to even cultivate vegetables and manage life stock. The government must assess the damage and announce the district as drought-hit.”

Another farmer, P Ganeshan from Palacode said, “Until last month we were at least able to pursue vegetable cultivation through well irrigation. But now our wells are depleted. Adding to the worries, bore wells which had been dug over 1,000-ft are not able to pump water indicating that the groundwater levels are also poor. We are losing livelihood and facing losses while taking care of livestock, so we urge the government to announce a drought.”

When contacted, officials in the Revenue department they said, “It is true that the heat wave has been intense in the district over the past few weeks. This is usual and summers are extremely harsh and dry here. Moreover, in some areas there is still sufficient water source to carry us through the summer. So farmers need not be concerned. If a representation is made we will look into the matter.”