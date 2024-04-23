Dharmapuri district records its hottest day in 8 years, dog days to continue across TN

CHENNAI: Heatwave conditions continue to prevail over north interior districts of Tamil Nadu where the mercury went up several degrees above normal on Monday. Dharmapuri recorded its highest temperature in the past eight years on Monday, but Erode topped the chart with a sizzling 43 degree Celsius.

The regional meteorological centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a temperature warning till April 26. “Due to high temperatures and humid conditions, hot and uncomfortable weather is likely at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu during the next five days,” said

P Senthamarai Kannam from RMC. The all-time record for Dharmapuri was 42.2 degree Celsius recorded on April 25, 2016. The second highest of 41.2 degree Celsius was recorded on Monday. Mercury had breached 40 degrees in 12 districts, including Erode, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Tiruchy Tiruthani, Vellore, Karur, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, and Coimbatore.

The met office said maximum temperature is likely to be 2-3 degrees above normal at a few places over interior Tamil Nadu for the next five days. The temperature will be 39-41 degrees over the plains of the north interior districts and 34-38 degrees over rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area. Humidity is likely to be about 30%-50% in the afternoon hours and 40%-75% during the rest of the day over the plains of interior districts; and 50% to 85% over the coastal areas during the next five days.

Weather blogger K Srikanth said the hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail for the next two weeks.