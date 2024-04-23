EVMs in Sulur not placed in order prescribed by EC: BJP

COIMBATORE: BJP functionaries in Sulur complained to the district collector on Monday accusing election officials of placing EVMs not in the order prescribed by EC. They said it was a deliberate attempt to divert votes against BJP and demanded a re-poll in seven polling booths in the constituency.

In the complaint, R Ravikumar, president of BJP Sulur East Mandal stated that the name of BJP candidate K Annamalai and his symbol Lotus were given first in the EVM machine as per the alphabetical order, as he belongs to the approved national party. However in booth numbers 148, 151, 155, 156, 157, 159 and 160, the election officials reversed the row of EVMs. “It was a deliberate attempt to divert the votes for BJP candidate Annamalai by causing confusion among voters,” said the complaint.