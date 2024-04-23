Fires on rise, Nilgiris green cover under threat

NILGIRIS: Unlike other areas, Nilgiris forest division has witnessed more forest fires so far in this year with one-and-a-half more months left for summer to end. Though most of the fires were man-made, officials cite the high temperature as another reason for the spurt in the incidents.

According to four-year data of Tamil Nadu forest department (forest fire occurrences since 2020), which was accessed exclusively by TNIE, less than 30 incidents were recorded between February and May 2023. However, as on April 2 this year, the number stands at 37.

The Wenlock Downs reserve forest is the most vulnerable to forest fires in the division.

A total of 81.370 hectares of grassland and other exotic species were destroyed in 26 forest fires reported in 2020, of which 14 were in Wenlock Downs reserve forest. A total of 29.72 hectares was destroyed in 14 fire incidents in 2021. Of this, 8 fires were reported in Wenlock Downs reserve forest.

A total of 46 incidents occurred in 2023 of which 17 were in Wenlock Downs, destroying 50.401 hectares. Moreover, this year, 40.868 hectares have been destroyed in 37 forest fires across the state of which 9 occurred in the reserve forest.