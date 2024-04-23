‘Follow HC order, tweak RTE norm to boost access’

COIMBATORE: Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI), a social outfit, has urged the Tamil Nadu school education department to follow the High Court direction regarding admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in private schools.

In a petition submitted to the school education department, MMI president V Eswaran stated that the online RTE admission process commenced on Monday. He stated that the school education department notified that children who live within a one-kilometre radius of the school can apply for RTE admission.

“However, in a court case, the High Court directed that when students who live within the one-kilometre radius fail to apply for admissions, the distance should be extended. This condition has not been featured in the admission notification from the department,” he said.

Eswaran noted that as a result, students might not get admission in private schools under RTE. He requested the school education department to conduct RTE admission as per court direction, under 25% reservation in private schools.